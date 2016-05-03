FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $3.52
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Newfield Exploration reports Q1 loss per share $3.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Newfield Exploration Co

* Newfield Exploration reports results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $3.52

* Q1 revenue $284 million versus i/b/e/s view $339.3 million

* Increased its 2016 domestic net production guidance to 50 - 52 mmboe

* Total net production in q1 of 2016 was 15.2 mmboe, comprised of 46% oil, 16% natural gas liquids and 38% natural gas

* Domestic production in q1 was 13.5 mmboe

* Raised our outlook for 2016 production and reiterated our guidance around lower operating expenses

* 2016 total company net production guidance was raised to 54.5 - 56.5 mmboe

* Will be able to conduct pilots within its previously stated 2016 capital investment outlook of $625 - $675 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.