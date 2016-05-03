BRIEF-Macerich reports Q1 earnings per share $2.76

May 3 (Reuters) - Macerich Co

* Macerich announces quarterly results and sale of capitola mall

* Q1 earnings per share $2.76

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming its previous estimate of diluted eps and ffo per share guidance for 2016

* Macerich Co says mall portfolio occupancy was 95.1% at march 31, 2016 compared to 95.4% at march 31, 2015

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sale of capitola mall in april and its dilutive impact on ffo has now been considered in 2016 guidance range

* On april 13, 2016 company sold Capitola Mall for $93 million

* Quarterly FFO per share $0.87 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)