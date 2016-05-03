BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.34

May 3 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc :

* Lantheus holdings, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $74 million

* Q1 revenue $76.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $287 million to $292 million

* For q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $14 million to $16 million

* Q2 revenue view $71.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $287.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for worldwide revenue for full year 2016 to a range of $287 million to $292 million

* For q2 of 2016, company expects worldwide revenue in range of $72 million to $74 million

* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to a range of $62 million to $66 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)