FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.34
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lantheus Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Lantheus Holdings Inc :

* Lantheus holdings, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.34

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $72 million to $74 million

* Q1 revenue $76.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $72.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $287 million to $292 million

* For q2 of 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda in range of $14 million to $16 million

* Q2 revenue view $71.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 revenue view $287.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for worldwide revenue for full year 2016 to a range of $287 million to $292 million

* For q2 of 2016, company expects worldwide revenue in range of $72 million to $74 million

* Lantheus holdings inc says increasing its outlook for full year 2016 adjusted ebitda to a range of $62 million to $66 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.