FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q1 revenue $30.4 mln
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q1 revenue $30.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc :

* Foundation medicine announces 2016 first quarter results and recent highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q1 revenue $30.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects to expand upon reimbursement progress made in 2015 and drive additional coverage decisions in 2016

* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of $175 and $185 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.