BRIEF-Foundation Medicine Q1 revenue $30.4 mln

May 3 (Reuters) - Foundation Medicine Inc :

* Foundation medicine announces 2016 first quarter results and recent highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $110 million to $120 million

* Q1 revenue $30.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company expects to expand upon reimbursement progress made in 2015 and drive additional coverage decisions in 2016

* Company expects operating expenses will be in range of $175 and $185 million in 2016