BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.27
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Chuy’s Holdings Inc :

* Chuy’s Holdings announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $78.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2% as compared to same period in 2015

* Sees comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0% for remainder of year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has revised its fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Now expects its diluted net income per share to range from $1.03 to $1.07 for FY 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $76.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
