BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q1 earnings per share $0.27

May 3 (Reuters) - Chuy’s Holdings Inc :

* Chuy’s Holdings announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.27

* Q1 revenue $78.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $76.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.03 to $1.07

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales increased 3.2% as compared to same period in 2015

* Sees comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0% for remainder of year

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has revised its fiscal year 2016 guidance

* Now expects its diluted net income per share to range from $1.03 to $1.07 for FY 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22, revenue view $76.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S