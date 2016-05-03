FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nutrisystem Q1 revenue $162.1 million
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nutrisystem Q1 revenue $162.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Nutrisystem Inc :

* Nutrisystem announces first quarter 2016 financial results, exceeding expectations

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $517 million to $532 million

* Q1 revenue $162.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $152.1 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.48 to $0.53

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Sees q2 revenue $145 million to $150 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nutrisystem inc sees adjusted diluted income per common share is to be $1.17 to $1.27 for full year 2016

* Nutrisystem inc says has authorized a share repurchase program, whereby company may repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock over next 18 months

* Nutrisystem inc says repurchases will be funded from cash on hand and available borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.