BRIEF-CBS Q1 earnings per share $1.02

May 3 (Reuters) - CBS Corp :

* CBS Corp says in Q1 advertising was extremely strong, growing 31% overall and 49% at CBS television network

* CBS corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 revenue $3.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.83 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Margin, non advertising revenue streams are also on rise, led by retransmission consent fees and reverse compensation

* CBS Corp says during January 2016 , company repaid its $200 million of outstanding 7.625% senior debentures upon maturity

* CBS Corp q1 entertainment revenue $2,587 million versus $2,261 million

* Qtrly advertising revenue $2,342 million versus $1,784 million