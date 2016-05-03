FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-CBS Q1 earnings per share $1.02
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CBS Q1 earnings per share $1.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - CBS Corp :

* CBS Corp says in Q1 advertising was extremely strong, growing 31% overall and 49% at CBS television network

* CBS corporation reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 earnings per share $1.02

* Q1 revenue $3.85 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.83 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Margin, non advertising revenue streams are also on rise, led by retransmission consent fees and reverse compensation

* Year period

* CBS Corp says during January 2016 , company repaid its $200 million of outstanding 7.625% senior debentures upon maturity

* CBS Corp q1 entertainment revenue $2,587 million versus $2,261 million

* Qtrly advertising revenue $2,342 million versus $1,784 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.