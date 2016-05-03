FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Univar reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Univar reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Univar Inc

* Univar reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q1 sales $2.0 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.97 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Appointment of stephen d. Newlin as president and chief executive officer, effective may 31, 2016

* Newlin succeeds erik fyrwald

* “for full year 2016, company continues to expect it will achieve adjusted ebitda of modestly below $600.1 million reported in 2015”

* For q2 2016, company expects adjusted ebitda to be moderately above $134.1 million reported in q1

* Ceo leadership transition to take effect on may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
