BRIEF-Oclaro sees Q4 revenue $115-$123 million

May 3 (Reuters) - Oclaro Inc

* Oclaro announces third quarter fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $115 million to $123 million

* Q3 revenue $101.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $98.5 million

* GAAP operating income in range of $7 million to $11 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.00

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin in range of 27% to 30%

* Q4 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)