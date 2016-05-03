BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.22

May 3 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc
* Maxwell reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.22
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $34 million to $36 million
* Q1 revenue $35.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be in range of 30% to 32%
* Q1 revenue view $34.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S