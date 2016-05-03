BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies reports Q1 loss per share $0.22

May 3 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.22

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $34 million to $36 million

* Q1 revenue $35.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Non-GAAP gross margin for Q2 of 2016 is expected to be in range of 30% to 32%

* Q1 revenue view $34.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)