May 3, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chefs Warehouse posts Q1 EPS of $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Chefs Warehouse Inc

* The Chefs’ Warehouse reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 sales $262.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.05

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
