BRIEF-Chefs Warehouse posts Q1 EPS of $0.04

May 4 (Reuters) - Chefs Warehouse Inc
* The Chefs’ Warehouse reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.04
* Q1 sales $262.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $265.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $0.80
* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion
* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.05
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $1.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: