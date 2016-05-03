BRIEF-Kimball International posts Q3 EPS of $0.07

May 4 (Reuters) - Kimball International Inc

* Sales increased 3 pct while orders increased 13 pct; cash flow positive $24.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $150 million

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.12 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees Q4 sales $170 million to $180 million

* Projects for quarter ending september 2016 earnings per diluted share to range from $0.23 to $0.27