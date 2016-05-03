BRIEF-Primo Water Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

May 3 (Reuters) - Primo Water Corp :
* Primo Water announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 adjusted pro forma earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
* Sees Q2 2016 sales $33.3 million to $34.3 million
* Q1 sales $32.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales $132.2 million to $134.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 revenue view $133.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $33.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $30.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)