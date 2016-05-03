FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mindbody sees Q2 adjusted net loss of $5.0-$6.0 million
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mindbody sees Q2 adjusted net loss of $5.0-$6.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Mindbody Inc

* Mindbody reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.12

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $32 million versus i/b/e/s view $30.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $135.7 million to $138.7 million

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $32.7 million to $33.7 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 34 to 37 percent

* Sees q2 2016 revenue up 32 to 36 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 non-gaap net loss in range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million

* Sees non-gaap net loss for full year of 2016 in range of $19.4 million to $22.4 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.17, revenue view $32.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.63, revenue view $134.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.