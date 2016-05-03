BRIEF-Sparton reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

May 3 (Reuters) - Sparton Corp

* Sparton Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q3 sales $102.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $105.2 million

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $100 million to $104 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Establishing fiscal q4 2016 revenue guidance of $100 million to $104 million with gross profit margin of 18.0% to 19.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)