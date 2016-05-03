FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kar auction services, inc Q1 adjusted operating EPS $0.55
May 3, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Kar auction services, inc Q1 adjusted operating EPS $0.55

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Kar Auction Services Inc

* Kar Auction Services, inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 revenue $745 million versus i/b/e/s view $693.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $145 million

* Sees 2016 operating adjusted net income per share $2.03 - $2.18

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda $735 - $760 million

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
