BRIEF-Pros Holdings reports qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.27

May 3 (Reuters) - Pros Holdings Inc

* Pros holdings, inc. reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly gaap revenue 37.9 million versus 43.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $36.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.28, revenue view $37.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly gaap loss per share $0.68

* Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.27

* Sees q2 total revenue $35 to $36 million

* Sees FY total revenue $150 to $153 million

* Sees q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.32 to $0.34

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.14, revenue view $151.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S