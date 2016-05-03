FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Under Armour says Chief Merchandising Officer Henry Stafford has decided to leave
May 3, 2016 / 9:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Under Armour says Chief Merchandising Officer Henry Stafford has decided to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc :

* Henry Stafford will be leaving Under Armour in July 2016

* Under Armour announces changes to senior management team

* Michael lee will be assuming responsibilities of chief digital officer as Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016

* Henry Stafford, chief merchandising officer, has decided to leave Under Armour after six years of service

* Kip Fulks will assume chief merchandising officer responsibilities on an interim basis

* Robin Thurston will be leaving company in July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

