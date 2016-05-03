FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Potbelly Corp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04
May 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Potbelly Corp reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Potbelly Corp

* Potbelly corporation reports results for first fiscal quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $96 million versus i/b/e/s view $96.2 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.36 to $0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 55 - 65 total new shop openings, including 45 - 50 company-operated shop openings in 2016

* Sees 2016 company-operated comparable store sales growth of approximately 3.5% to 4.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
