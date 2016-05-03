FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Synergy Resources buys some oil and gas assets
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Synergy Resources buys some oil and gas assets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Synergy Resources Corp

* Synergy Resources corporation enters into purchase and sale agreement to acquire assets in the heart of the Wattenberg Field

* Deal for $505 million

* Entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy through private negotiations to acquire certain assets

* Intends to finance purchase price of acquisition with cash on hand andâ proceeds from financing transactions

* Do not expect to increase our operational activity in 2016

* Entered agreements with two private entities to divest approximately 3,700 net undeveloped acres and 107 vertical wells

* Definitive purchase and sale agreements to divest wells in adams county for total consideration of approximately $27 million in cash

* Sale agreements with two private entities for total consideration of approximately $27 million in cash

* Divested assets had associated production of approximately 200 boe/d

* For Q1 of 2016 estimated net daily production of 800 boe/d from non-operated properties and 1,600 boe/d from operated properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.