BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40
May 3, 2016 / 10:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports first quarter of 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $385 million versus i/b/e/s view $383.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 20% for 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.19, revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted net income growth in 2016 in range of 15-17%

* Sees diluted adjusted earnings per common share growth in range of 18-20% for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

