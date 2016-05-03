FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Powell Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.49
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Powell Industries reports Q2 earnings per share $0.49

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Powell Industries Inc

* Powell industries announces fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue $152.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $142.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $520 million to $560 million

* Sees fiscal year 2016 earnings to range between $0.80 and $1.10 per diluted share

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $541.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Anticipate these lower order rates to persist through remainder of year and into 2017

* Will continue to evaluate additional restructuring that may be required to align operating costs with anticipated market conditions

* Recorded $4.8 million in restructuring and separation costs, net of tax, in first six months of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.