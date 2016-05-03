FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quad/Graphics Q1 sales $1.0 billion
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quad/Graphics Q1 sales $1.0 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc :

* Quad/Graphics reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales $1.0 billion

* Remain committed to maintaining our annual dividend of $1.20 per share

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08

* Remain committed to maintaining annual dividend of $1.20 per share

* Q1 2016 free cash flow was $86 million, an increase of $64 million from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
