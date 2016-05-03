FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tredegar Q1 earnings per share from cont ops $0.23
May 3, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tredegar Q1 earnings per share from cont ops $0.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Tredegar Corp :

* Sales will continue to decline this year in tredegar’s personal care business

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.23

* Efforts to consolidate domestic manufacturing facilities in PE films commenced in Q3 of 2015

* Restructuring domestic manufacturing facilities in pe films not expected to be completed until middle of 2017

* Tredegar Sees Annual Pre-Tax cash cost savings of about $5-6 million on cash-related expenditures and exit costs of about $17 million from restructuring

* “ hard to imagine having a more challenging environment for our flexible packaging business”

* Net sales (sales less freight) in q1 of 2016 decreased by $17.9 million versus 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share from ongoing operations $0.23

* Qtrly sales $207.3 million versus $234.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $213.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

