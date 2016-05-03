FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wesbanco Inc announces merger plan with Your Community Bankshares
May 3, 2016 / 9:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wesbanco Inc announces merger plan with Your Community Bankshares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Wesbanco Inc

* Wesbanco, Inc. announces agreement and plan of merger with Your Community Bankshares, inc.

* Deal for excluding certain one-time merger charges, transaction is anticipated to be 6-7% accretive to earnings in 2017

* Your Community shareholders to receive 0.964 of share of co, cash of $7.70 per share for each share of your community common stock

* In conjunction with closing of merger, co anticipates shrinking its combined balance sheet to remain under $10 billion in pro forma assets

* All of directors and executive officers of Your Community have agreed to vote their shares in favor of transaction

* Wesbanco will exchange a combination of its common stock and cash for your community common stock

* Deal for for a total value of approximately $39.05 per share or $221.0 million in aggregate

* Transaction is anticipated to be approximately 9% accretive to earnings in 2018

* Wesbanco inc says agreement has been approved by board of directors of both companies

* As a result of merger, it is anticipated that wesbanco will add two your community directors to its board of directors

* As result of merger Jim Rickard , your community’s president & ceo, will join Wesbanco as market president for Kentucky and Southern Indiana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

