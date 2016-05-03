BRIEF-Papa John's International Q1 EPS $0.69

May 3 (Reuters) - Papa John’s International Inc

* Papa john’s announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.69

* Q1 revenue $428.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wide comparable sales increases of 0.1% for north america and 5.7% for international

* Qtrly System 2016 guidance reaffirmed

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: