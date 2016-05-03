FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 earnings per share $0.08
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 earnings per share $0.08

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Supernus announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $43.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year 2016, company reiterates its expectation that net product sales will range from $200 million to $210 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $207.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company remains on track to have data available from phase iii program for spn-810

* Q1 2016 product prescriptions totaled 114,773, representing a 49.7% increase over q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
