BRIEF-Hanesbrands sets pricing of senior notes offering
May 3, 2016 / 9:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hanesbrands sets pricing of senior notes offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Hanesbrands Inc

* Hanesbrands prices senior notes offering

* Set pricing of its unregistered offering of $1.8 billion aggregate principal amount senior notes

* Notes will also consist of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.875 percent senior notes due 2026

* Notes will consist of $900 million aggregate principal amount of 4.625 percent senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
