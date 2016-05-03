FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrium Inc reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05
May 3, 2016

BRIEF-Agrium Inc reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Agrium Inc

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $5.25 to $6.25

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 sales $2,725 million versus $2,872 million

* 2016 annual guidance range has been revised to $5.25 to $6.25 diluted earnings per share

* Says reduction in net earnings for Q1 was driven by weaker selling prices across all nutrients

* Nitrogen projects in North America are expected to continue to ramp up in 2016

* 2016 annual guidance range for diluted earnings per share due to weak outlook for nutrient prices

* Issuing earnings guidance of $4.00 to $4.30 diluted earnings per share for first half of 2016

* Reduced 2016 estimate of potash production to 2.3 to 2.4 million tonnes

* Retail crop nutrient sales tonnes for 2016 are now expected to be from 9.8 million to 10.3 million tonnes

* Quarterly potash sales volumes increased by 271,000 tonnes compared to same period last year

* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures $800-$900 million

* Quarterly retail sales $2.29 billion versus $2.26 billion

* Quarterly nitrogen sales volumes slightly lower than same period last year, as western Canadian dealers were slow to commit to nitrogen purchases

* Quarterly wholesale sales $649 million versus $867 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $6.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06, revenue view $2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
