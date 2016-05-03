FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tahoe Resources reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe resources reports strong earnings in first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $132.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly silver production from escobal amounted to 5.7 million ounces in concentrate

* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz

* Qtrly gold production from la arena and shahuindo amounted to 46,576 and 7,590 ounces in doré, respectively

* Targeting growth in gold production from 174,000 ounces in 2015 to over 550,000 ounces by 2020

* Sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430 koz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.