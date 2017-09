May 3 (Reuters) - Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp

* Firm capital mortgage investment corporation announces q1/2016 results

* Basic weighted average profit per share for Q1 ended march 31, 2016 was $0.246

* As at March 31, 2016 total gross investment portfolio of $415.3 million, 3% increase over december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: