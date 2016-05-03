FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lynden Energy reports qtrly net loss $0.02 per basic and diluted share
May 3, 2016 / 10:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lynden Energy reports qtrly net loss $0.02 per basic and diluted share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Lynden Energy Corp

* Reports financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly petroleum and natural gas sales decreased by 33% compared to three months ended march 31, 2015

* Net loss for three months ended march 31, 2016 was $2.3 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share

* Average daily production was 1,329 boe/d in three months ended march 31, 2016, compared to 1,350 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

