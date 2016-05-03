FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pacific Exploration And Production says it has filed for recognition proceeding under Law 1116
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 11:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Pacific Exploration And Production says it has filed for recognition proceeding under Law 1116

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Announces that it has filed for recognition proceeding under Law 1116 in connection with previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific’s noteholders and lenders

* All operations of subsidiaries including Colombian branches, are expected to continue normal throughout process

* Employees will continue to be paid throughout this process, without disruption

* Expects regular payments to be made to all suppliers, trade partners, contractors

* Restructuring transaction has received support from creditors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.