BRIEF-Melco Crown enters into share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments

May 4 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Melco Crown Entertainment announces privately negotiated share repurchase
* Says entered into a share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments
* Says will repurchase 155 million ordinary shares from CAI
* Says aggregate purchase price is $800.8 million
* Says Todd Nisbet will also resign as a director of company
* Expected that following completion of transaction, James Packer will resign from his position as co-chairman
* Board will then comprise three Melco nominees, two Crown nominees and four independent with Lawrence Ho as chairman
