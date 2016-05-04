FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melco Crown enters into share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments
May 4, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Melco Crown enters into share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments

May 4 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Entertainment Limited

* Melco Crown Entertainment announces privately negotiated share repurchase

* Says entered into a share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments

* Says will repurchase 155 million ordinary shares from CAI

* Says aggregate purchase price is $800.8 million

* Says Todd Nisbet will also resign as a director of company

* Expected that following completion of transaction, James Packer will resign from his position as co-chairman

* Board will then comprise three Melco nominees, two Crown nominees and four independent with Lawrence Ho as chairman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
