BRIEF-Gran Tierra reports Q1 loss per share of $0.15

May 4 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran tierra energy inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results highlighted by 11% quarterly production growth and balance sheet strength

* Q1 loss per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 boepd wi before royalties

Production for quarter averaged 25,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross working interest before royalties