BRIEF-Triumph Group reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $1.32

May 4 (Reuters) - Triumph Group Inc

* Triumph group reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2016 results; implementing ‘one triumph’ transformation strategy

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.90 to $5.10

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.32

* Q4 loss per share $21.93

* Q4 sales $1.058 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.04 billion

* Sees fy 2017 revenue about $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects to incur additional $77.3 million of restructuring charges in 2017 and 2018, of which $15.6 million are estimated to be non-cash

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $5.44, revenue view $3.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says expects to immediately realize approximately $10.0 million in annual savings as a result of realigned structure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)