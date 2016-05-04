FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Generac Q1 earnings per share $0.15
May 4, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Generac Q1 earnings per share $0.15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Generac Holdings Inc

* Generac reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 sales $286.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $280.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 sales up 10 to 12 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Maintaining its prior guidance for full-year 2016 in terms of revenue growth, adjusted ebitda margins and cash flows

* Q1 of 2016 results include impact of $7.1 million of non-recurring, pre-tax charges relating to restructuring costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

