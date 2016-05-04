BRIEF-Fairpoint Communications reports Q1 revenue $206.8 mln

May 4 (Reuters) - Fairpoint Communications Inc

* Fairpoint communications reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $206.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $203.7 million

* Fy 2016 annual capital expenditures are expected to be $115 million to $120 million

* For full year 2016, company expects to generate $105 million to $120 million of unlevered free cash flow

* Fairpoint communications inc qtrly earnings per share $0.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $203.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S