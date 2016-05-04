FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.67
May 4, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe reports Q1 adj. earnings per share $0.67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc

* Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59

* Q1 sales $336.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.8 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.45

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees approximately 30 new stores in 2016

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million

* Vitamin Shoppe Inc sees 2016 total comparable sales growth to be flat to positive low single digits

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

