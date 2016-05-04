BRIEF-HollyFrontier posts Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share

May 4 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp :

* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly net income

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12

* Qtrly production levels averaged approximately 416,000 barrels per day

* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly net income

* Q1 earnings reflect seasonally weak industry refining margins, which were 40% below levels for comparable period last year

* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.02 billion versus $3.01 billion

* “Expect gasoline margins to strengthen further”

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)