BRIEF-HollyFrontier posts Q1 earnings of $0.12 per share

May 4 (Reuters) - HollyFrontier Corp :
* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly net income
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly production levels averaged approximately 416,000 barrels per day
* Q1 earnings reflect seasonally weak industry refining margins, which were 40% below levels for comparable period last year
* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.02 billion versus $3.01 billion
* “Expect gasoline margins to strengthen further”
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S