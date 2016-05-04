FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torstar Corp reports Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.40
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
May 4, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Torstar Corp reports Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.40

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Torstar Corp

* Torstar Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.66 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted loss per share c$0.40

* Says segmented revenue was $174.8 million in Q1 of 2016, down $17.5 million

* Challenges experienced by Metroland Media Group and Star Media Group expected to continue in balance of year

* Early indications at Metroland Media Group are that rate of print advertising revenue decline in April has moderated relative to Q1

* Subscriber revenues declined moderately in Q1 of 2016 and this trend is expected to continue in balance of year

* Newsprint pricing has increased in 2016

* Have initiated sale process of printing facility and land in vaughan and have been “pleased with level of interest”

* Q1 revenue view c$170.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net savings related to restructuring initiatives undertaken through end of q1 of 2016 are expected to be $20.7 million in balance of 2016

* Torstar Corp sees flyer distribution revenues will experience moderate declines in balance of 2016

* Paywall at Toronto Star was eliminated effective April 1, 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
