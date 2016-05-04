FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q3 adj. earnings $0.15/shr
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q3 adj. earnings $0.15/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Company

* Reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 results: provides full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth outlook of 10 pct to 12 pct

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PFG customized will begin rolling out service to Red Lobster in its fiscal first and second quarters of 2017

* Company is actively working with an executive search firm to assist in search for evans’ successor

* Provides full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted ebitda growth outlook of 10 pct to 12 pct

* Signed multi-year distribution agreement with red lobster

* Anticipates that agreement with Red Lobster will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in fiscal 2017

* Chief financial officer (CFO), Bob Evans, has notified company of his intention to retire from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.