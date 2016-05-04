BRIEF-Performance Food Group reports Q3 adj. earnings $0.15/shr

May 4 (Reuters) - Performance Food Group Company

* Reports third-quarter fiscal 2016 results: provides full-year fiscal 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth outlook of 10 pct to 12 pct

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 sales $3.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PFG customized will begin rolling out service to Red Lobster in its fiscal first and second quarters of 2017

* Company is actively working with an executive search firm to assist in search for evans’ successor

* Signed multi-year distribution agreement with red lobster

* Anticipates that agreement with Red Lobster will be accretive to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS in fiscal 2017

* Chief financial officer (CFO), Bob Evans, has notified company of his intention to retire from company