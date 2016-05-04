FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.33
May 4, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chesapeake Utilities Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $1.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp

* Chesapeake Utilities Corporation reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says in order to fund 2016 capital expenditures, company may further increase level of borrowings during 2016

* Says may further increase level of borrowings during 2016 to supplement cash provided by operating activities

* Says 2016 capital budget is $179.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

