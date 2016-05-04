FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-The Mosaic Company Q1 earnings per share $0.73
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-The Mosaic Company Q1 earnings per share $0.73

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The mosaic company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion versus $2.1 billion

* Net sales in phosphates segment were $909 million for q1, down from $1.2 billion last year

* Q1 phosphate sales volumes 2.2 million tonnes versus 2.3 million tonnes last year

* “while outlook for first half of 2016 is muted, we see stronger markets and anticipate better results in second half”

* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for q2 of 2016

* Mosaic’s realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $335 to $355 per tonne for q2 of 2016

* Sees 2016 potash sales volumes range to 7.5 to 8.0 million tonnes

* Mosaic’s q2 potash gross margin rate in segment is expected to be in mid-to-high teens, excluding crt

* Mosaic co sees phosphates sales volumes range to 9 to 9.75 million tonnes in 2016, down from a range of 9 to 10 million tonnes

* Total sales volumes for international distribution segment are expected to range from 1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly phosphate operating earnings were negatively impacted by lower phosphate prices, as well as related production curtailments

* Expect conditions to improve during second half of 2016, with global phosphate shipments accelerating and profitability improving

* Qtrly shipment volumes were at low end of our expectations and we operated our facilities at reduced rates

* Net sales in potash segment totaled $394 million for q1, down from $653 million last year

* Q1 diammonium phosphate (dap) average selling price per tonne $355 per tonne versus $458 per tonne last year

* Total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.2 million tonnes for q2

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures range to $800 to $900 million , down from $0.9 to $1.1 billion

* Mosaic’s q2 realized mop price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $180 to $200 per tonne

* Phosphates segment gross margin rate in q2 estimated to be around 10 percent, and operating rate is expected to be approximately 80 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 international distribution sales volumes in range of 6 to 7 million tonnes

* Potash market is off to a slow start in 2016 with delayed buying activity, particularly in china and india

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.