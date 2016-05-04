FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SPX Flow Q1 adjusted EPS $0.02 excluding items
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SPX Flow Q1 adjusted EPS $0.02 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Spx Flow Inc

* Spx flow reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.75

* Q1 revenue $505 million versus i/b/e/s view $498.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* “on track to complete realignment program in 2017 and reduce our cost structure by at least $110 million”

* Reconfirmed its consolidated 2016 gaap financial guidance issued on february 10 , 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2,100 million to $2,200 million

* Sees 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $1.05

* “demand across many of our end markets is generally stable with pockets of encouraging activity developing”

* Elected to provide 2016 financial guidance on both a gaap and adjusted basis

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps $1.85 to $2.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.