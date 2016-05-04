FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces first quarter results and increases 2016 production guidance

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $5.34 from continuing operations

* Qtrly total production of 42,025 BOE/D, 21% above Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly loss from continuing operations of $311.4 million, or $5.34 per basic and diluted share

* Qtrly adjusted net income was $9.2 million, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share

* Increasing its 2016 oil production guidance to 24,800-25,300 BBLS/D from 24,700-25,300 BBLS/D previously

* Increasing 2016 crude oil production growth target to 9%

* For year, Carrizo is maintaining its drilling and completion capital expenditure guidance of $270-$290 million

* For Q2 of 2016, Carrizo expects oil production to be 23,600-24,000 BBLS/D Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.