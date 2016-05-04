FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reg-Comstock Resources posts Q1 adj. loss $1.03/shr
#Market News
May 4, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reg-Comstock Resources posts Q1 adj. loss $1.03/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc

* Comstock Resources Inc reports first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $1.03 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $1.14

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q1 of 2016 results include impairments on unevaluated acreage and oil and gas properties of $30.5 million

* Oil production in Q1 of 2016, which averaged 4,600 barrels of oil per day, declined by 60 pct

* Qtrly natural gas production averaged 152 mmcf per day, an increase of 67 pct over natural gas production

* Says decrease in oil production is result of sale of company’s Burleson County

* Says decrease in oil production is result of lack of drilling in South Texas Eagle Ford Shale Properties in 2015, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
