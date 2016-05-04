FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Q1 earnings per share $0.21
May 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Taylor Morrison Q1 earnings per share $0.21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp

* Taylor morrison reports first quarter revenue of $645 million and earnings per share of $0.21

* Q1 earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $645 million versus i/b/e/s view $605.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales orders increased 6% from prior year quarter to 1,828

* Sees q2 home closings - year-over-year growth of between 10% to 15%

* Qtrly average price of homes closed was $452,000

* Sees fy home closings - year-over-year growth of between 10% to 15%

* Sees fy average community count - expected to be between 310 to 320

* Backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was 3,432 units, with a sales value of $1.6 billion

* Sees q2 average community count - expected to be generally flat sequentially to q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
