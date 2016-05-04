FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shopify posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.06/shr
May 4, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shopify posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.06/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Shopify Announces First

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 adjusted net loss for Q1 of 2016 was $5.1 million, or $0.06 per share

* Sees Q2 revenues in range of $79 million to $81 million

* Q1 total revenue was $72.7 million, a 95 pct increase from Q1 of 2015

* Q1 net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.11 per share

* Sees FY revenues in range of $337 million to $347 million

* Sees FY GAAP operating loss in range of $41 million to $47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

