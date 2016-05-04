FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Criteo Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43
May 4, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Criteo Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Criteo Sa

* Criteo reports strong results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2016 revenue $158 million to $162 million

* Criteo sa qtrly revenue increased 36% (or 39% at constant currency 1 ) to $401 million

* Expect q2 adjusted ebitda to be between $32 million and $36 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.72, revenue view $702.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.34, revenue view $157.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* We expectfy 2016 revenue ex-tac growth to be between 30% and 34% at constant currency

* Expect our fy 2016 adjusted ebitda margin as a percentage of revenue to increase between 60 basis points and 100 basis points

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $161.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
